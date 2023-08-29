Ukrainian troops attempt several attacks on Russian positions in Gorlovka area

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have made several unsuccessful attempts to attack Russian positions in the Gorlovka area over the past 24 hours, said Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"As for the Gorlovka area, they [Ukrainian troops] are trying to change the situation several times a day but chances are few. When they get stuck and it doesn’t work out, they are shelling Gorlovka. Our guys are quite valiantly resisting the enemy onslaught," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Pushilin added that Russian forces were trying to improve their positions in the Gorlovka area.