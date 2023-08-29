Putin to continue staying up to date with import substitution in aviation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin knows in detail the schedule of import substitution in aviation and in other branches of industry, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the maiden flight of the import substituted SJ-100 airplane.

"The President knows perfectly well, in detail, the schedule of import substitution in aviation and other sectors of industry," Peskov said. The president’s schedule does not include a visit to the Yakovlev plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur so far, the Kremlin Spokesman noted. "However, as you are aware, Putin will be in Vladivostok indeed," he added.

"Production of such aircraft [is important], considering the geography of our country, and therefore, the President will definitely continue to stay up to date," Peskov concluded.

The prototype specimen of the domestic small-range SJ-100 passenger jet successfully completed the first flight, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said earlier.