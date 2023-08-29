West’s approval of Kiev’s strikes on Crimea 'casus belli' hastening Apocalypse — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The West’s approval of Kiev’s strikes on Crimea constitutes a "casus belli" (Latin: "grounds for war" - TASS) that entitles Moscow to take action "against each and every" NATO member, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The Ukrainian criminals have announced that they have been given permission [by their Western handlers] to carry out any kind of attack on all Russian targets, 'particularly in Crimea.' If this is true - and there is currently no reason to doubt it - then it represents direct legal evidence of the West’s complicity in the war against Russia on the side of Stepan Bandera’s state," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Medvedev, such approval constitutes "a clear casus belli," which for Russia means "an opportunity to act based on the principle of jus ad bellum (Latin: ‘the right to wage war’ - TASS) against each and every NATO country." "That’s very sad and unfortunate, alas. The [Biblical] prophecy of the Apocalypse is getting nearer and nearer," he lamented.

In conclusion, the senior official cited several Biblical passages, including one from the Book of Revelation of St. John the Divine, the final book of the New Testament, which is commonly known as the Apocalypse (Greek: "revelation" - TASS): "In those days men will seek death and will not find it; they will desire to die, and death will flee from them" (Revelation 9:6, NKJV).

Medvedev also cited a quote from Vladimir Lenin ("We are remembered as long as we disturb others'') and a remark by Nikita Khrushchev to foreign ambassadors ("Whether you like it or not, history is on our side; we will bury you").