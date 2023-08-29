Ukrainian forces fire over 80 shells at Kherson Region over day

GENICHESK, August 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 86 shells at eight settlements of the Kherson Region over the past 24 hours, regional emergency services told reporters.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued to shell civilian infrastructure in the following settlements: Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Kazachiy Lageri, Korsunka, Dnepryany and Alyoshki, firing a total of 36 shells from barrel artillery. Civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure are being specified," the source said.

According to him, the day before, the Ukrainian forces shelled Alyoshki, Kazachiy Lageri, Korsunka, Krynki, Podstepnoye, firing about 50 shells.

Earlier, the administration of the Novokakhovsky city district reported that the power supply to six settlements had been cut off due to Ukrainian shelling.