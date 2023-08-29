Ukrainian forces pull reserves to DPR’s Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye — acting head

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are bringing up reserves to the contact line near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk Region, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said.

"We have two hotbeds in the South Donetsk area: Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye. The enemy has no chance to consolidate forces in Urozhainoye - there is simply nowhere to consolidate. There is a decrease in the intensity of the fighting there, they say that there is a rotation there. We also note this, but we see a change in the nature of hostilities," Pushilin said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

He added that the situation in the Maryinka area west of Donetsk remained the same.