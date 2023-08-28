Macron’s remarks about approach to world events show West starting to sober up — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s calls to refrain from "excessive pessimism" in assessing international processes indicate that the West is starting to see the light, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"It’s good that Western Europe has this ‘excessive pessimism.’ Because the way out of it is not optimism but simply pessimism. This is a step toward sobering up," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "The West ‘has been and is in a dominant position.’ Notably, there is no future tense in this phrase. This reveals that some Western representatives have quite realistic views. Way to go!"

Addressing an annual conference of French ambassadors, Macron said that the international situation is becoming more complicated and this is fraught with the risk of the West and especially Europe becoming weaker. In this context, he called on European countries "to take a sober approach to this without yielding to excessive pessimism." He also noted that the world order, where the West occupied and occupies a dominant position, is being revised.