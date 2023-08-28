Putin, Modi agree to continue cooperating in energy sphere

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi noted successful development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and voiced the disposition towards further joint efforts, the Kremlin’s press service said after the telephone conversation.

The leaders discussed "current issues of Russian-Indian relations, steadily evolving in the spirit of particularly privileged strategic partnership," the Kremlin noted.

"The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation was stated. The mutual disposition towards consistent implementation of large-scale projects in the energy sphere and the joint work on expansion of the international transport and logistical infrastructure was expressed," the Kremlin’s press service added.