Prospects for resuming grain deal depend on fulfillment of promises to Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Any chance to resume the grain deal depends exclusively on the concrete implementation of the Russian part of the agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, this has nothing to do with the prospects for the resumption of the grain deal," he said, commenting on information from the Ukrainian authorities that the second ship since the termination of the grain deal entered the Black Sea through a temporary corridor organized by Kiev.

"The prospects for the resumption of the grain deal depend directly on the material fulfillment - not in words, but in deeds - of those promises and obligations that were made to the Russian side, that is, the fulfillment of the deal’s Russian part," he said.

"This is a completely different matter. And, of course, here our military department [Defense Ministry - TASS] carries out the necessary monitoring," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The implementation of the grain deal, an agreement on a corridor for ships with Ukrainian grain concluded in July 2022, was terminated on July 17. Russia notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN of its objection to its extension from July 18. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the terms of the deal in regard to Russia were not met, despite the efforts of the UN, because Western countries were not going to keep their promises. The Russian leader repeatedly pointed out that the West exported most of the Ukrainian grain to their states, while the deal's main aim, which was to supply grain to needy countries, including African ones, was never implemented.