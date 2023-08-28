Russia successfully tests tank counter-drone defensive suite in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Triton electronic defensive suite against FPV (First-Person View) drones transmitting video images to a controller’s panel in real time has been successfully tested in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, Head of the Industrial Espionage Counteraction Laboratory (the system’s developer) Denis Oslomenko told TASS on Monday.

"This is a tested solution but another cycle of testing on armor will take place in late August - early September jointly with producers. Recommendations on the structural design will be issued. The first tests in the zone of the special military operation have proven to be a success and now we need to get customers’ information on the frequency bands they need and the structural design," the company’s head said.

The Triton is a set of jamming modules and an antenna mounted on the armor and its configuration can be promptly altered by adding other modules to suppress new frequencies that the enemy begins to employ for control of FPV drones. The baseline set includes the option of jamming FPV drones in the 868, 915, 1,200 and 2,400 MHz frequency bands. The system is powered from the vehicle’s onboard power unit or batteries and is controlled with the help of a remote control panel. The Triton can be mounted on pickup trucks and quad hummers, in which case the modules are placed into a plastic container.

The Industrial Espionage Counteraction Laboratory is a Russian company that offers data protection services and products. Its output includes telephone line protection devices, wireless communication blockers and drone jammers, in particular, the LPD-801 and LPD-802 counter-drone guns.