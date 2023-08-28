Russian forces improve positions in Avdeyevka area, says DPR head

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian forces improved their positions in the Avdeyevka area, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"Our units have achieved certain success in the Avdeyevka area. They have expanded the grey zone and improved their positions towards Krasnogorovka. We are verifying heavy enemy losses in manpower," Pushilin said.

In the south Donetsk area, Ukrainian troops are attempting to outflank the settlement of Urozhainoye from the eastern side. The enemy has failed to achieve its objectives and all of its attempts have been repulsed, the acting DPR head said.