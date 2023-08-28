Ukrainians making attempts to counterattack near Krasny Liman, Kupyansk — DPR leader

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been making attempts to counterattack in the Krasny Liman and Kupyansk directions where the Russian Army considerably advanced earlier to retake the lost positions, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told Rossiya-24 television on Monday.

"As for the Krasny Liman area, we registered a better position of our units there, with the enemy having made at least 12 attempts to counterattack last night to retake positions near Yagodnoye, Novosyolovskoye, Nadezhda and Yampolovka. Our units did an accurate work, trying to deliver major strikes on the enemy, while doing their best to minimize their own losses," Pushilin said.