MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The US has provoked the 2008 conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"The US played its perennial role, the role of an instigator. It successfully plays this part especially when this is about other countries and continents," the politician said, commenting on the August 2008 events in South Ossetia.

In his opinion, the US has provoked this conflict "because it tries to ignite such conflicts everywhere it deems productive." "In this case, the goal was hindering Russia’s development and resolving its geopolitical tasks," Medvedev said.

On August 26, South Ossetia is marking the 15th anniversary of Russia recognizing its independence. On August 8, 2008, Georgia mounted an overnight armed attack against South Ossetia. Russia intervened to protect civilians, many of whom had obtained Russian citizenship, and its peacekeeping contingent, which had been stationed in the region since 1992. In a five-day armed conflict, more than one thousand people, including 72 Russian peacekeepers, lost their lives. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former autonomous region of Georgia.