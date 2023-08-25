{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin-Erdogan meeting being prepared to take place soon — Kremlin

It was earlier reported that the Turkish leader intends to raise the issue of resuming the grain deal during talks with his Russian counterpart

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan is being prepared to take place soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"There is an understanding that this meeting will take place soon. We usually synchronize announcements of such visits with our partner countries," Peskov said. "We will inform you in due time when exactly and where exactly it will take place. It is already being prepared, it is being prepared quite intensively," the spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS that Putin and Erdogan were planning to meet in Sochi, with September 4 mentioned as a possible date. Turkish media reported that Erdogan intends to raise the issue of resuming the grain deal during talks with his Russian counterpart.

No hard evidence of Prigozhin's death yet — Kremlin
Answering a question about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be able to attend the funeral of PMC Wagner's founder if his death in the plane crash is confirmed, Dmitry Peskov said it was premature to talk about this
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Economic sanctions against Russia not achieving desired result — German foreign minister
According to Annalena Baerbock, the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended using such "rational solutions, rational measures that are taken among civilized governments"
West forces Russia to move away from diplomatic front, take to battlefield — Lavrov
Russia is always open to discussions, but "we are not going to invite anyone to talk when we are met with rude ultimatums, blackmail or threats," the head of Russian diplomacy underscored
Russian presidency to be aimed at enhancing BRICS influence world over — MFA
According to the deputy foreign minister, starting from January 1, the traditional BRICS events will be held for the first time with the full participation of newly-admitted members
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Russian company develops lightweight drone — spokesperson
UAV "Voron-75" is made of foaming polypropylene
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Forensic examinations following crash of Prigozhin’s plane underway — Putin
An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening
Niger’s rebels leader allows Mali, Burkina Faso armies to enter in case of attack
The delegations confirmed their desire to fight terrorism and extremism together with Niger, ANP said
Russian troops sink two boats carrying 8 Ukrainian soldiers across Dnieper — official
Vladimir Saldo noted that, judging by the equipment and gear, it was a group of commandos
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Belarus to host CSTO Combat Brotherhood-2023 joint military exercise on September 1-6
The military agency added that the drills will be conducted at proving grounds and over terrain in the Brest, Grodno and Minsk regions
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Russian stealth kamikaze drone undergoes tests in Ukraine operation — design firm
It is specified that the latest drone is capable of carrying a 4 kg payload
EAEU industrial production up by 3% yoy in 1H 2023 — Russian PM
"We hope that this will be facilitated by the launch of supranational mechanisms for financing promising projects at the expense of the Union budget in the near future," Mikhail Mishustin added
Prigozhin returned from Africa only yesterday — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the founder of the Wagner PMC also worked abroad, especially in Africa, dealing with oil, gas, precious metals and stones
No need for BRICS to change its name after new members join — South African sherpa
"I don't think so, because BRICS has established itself as a global brand," the diplomat said
Putin expresses condolences to families of people killed in crash of Prigozhin’s jet
"This is always a tragedy," the president said at a meeting with the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic
Pro-US coalition F-16 dangerously approaches Russian Su-35 in southern Syria
According to Vadim Kulit, by this kind of actions, the pro-American coalition continues to create dangerous preconditions for aviation incidents and emergencies and escalates the situation in the Syrian airspace
Trump says his arrest in Georgia is travesty of justice
Former US president says he "did nothing wrong"
BRICS to consider launch of national currencies-based payment instruments — Ramaphosa
"As BRICS, we are ready to explore opportunities for improving the stability, reliability and fairness of the global financial architecture," the South African leader stressed
Wagner PMC head’s plane showed erratic flight altitude shifts before crash — Flightradar24
The Embraer business jet, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, crashed in the Tver Region, just north of Moscow, late on August 23
Prigozhin, Utkin were in plane that crashed in Tver Region — aviation authority
“The flight of the Embraer-135 jet (EBM-135BJ) was performed in accordance with a flight permit issued in due order,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said
Press review: Summit heralds six more BRICS in wall and EAEU urged to take autonomous path
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 25th
Russian company suggests launching highly detailed observation satellites
The spacecraft will be a small satellite for operational highly detailed observation
Zelensky meets with US senators in Kiev
According to Zelensky, he met with senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
Ukrainian army’s manpower shortage may prove fatal for Kiev, British expert says
Robert Clark pointed out that the autumn thaw will deprive both sides of the opportunity to attack, which, in his opinion, will favor Russia
Several drones destroyed in Sevastopol — Governor
Emergency functions have not registered any damage to civilian infrastructure, Mikhail Razvozhaev said
Kononenko to command Soyuz MS-24 to ISS as next TASS special reporter in mid-September
The cosmonaut will cover life and work at the ISS, as well as experiments being conducted in zero gravity in outer space
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Kiev’s forces lose 1,000 men since July in repeat assaults on single village — politician
It is emphasized that the Ukrainian army’s losses are colossal
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Ukraine attempted to attack Russia by drones at night — Russian Defense Ministry
Air defense systems detected 42 unmanned aerial vehicles
US, its allies ‘blind and deaf’ to Kiev's crimes, Russia’s envoy to UN says
Lies about the real objectives of our special military operation and its reasons, about the real culprits of civilian deaths caused by the actions of Ukrainian air defense systems deployed in residential neighborhoods in violation of international humanitarian law, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said
BRICS summit produces stellar outcome, 'isolation' vanquished for good — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova deems the weaponization of 'isolation' by the Americans subdued
Russia’s UN envoy compares Ukraine to Islamic State for using terrorist methods
Vasily Nebenzya added that Ukraine also openly engages in religious persecution, "banning the canonical church, depriving it of parishes and monasteries, desecrating holy sites and persecuting clergy for their faith and beliefs"
Pentagon considering PMC Wagner to be threat to US security — spokesman
According to the US, PMC Wagner is "no longer a factor on the battlefield in Ukraine, Patrick Ryder noted
Biden's speculations about crash of Prigozhin's plane unacceptable — Russian MFA
It is noted that the US president's speculations about what is happening in Russia are a reflection of blatant disregard for diplomatic methods
OSCE cannot be floor to settle crisis in Ukraine — Russian envoy
The Russian envoy reminded when responding to a request for a comment on the statement made by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that OSCE could be the floor for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2025 during the period of Helsinki’s presidency in the Organization that Moscow had consented to such presidency when Finland "was neutral in the military aspect"
Zelensky says military asking him to step up mobilization in Ukraine
Ukrainian President said that mobilization would be stepped up after a purge in military conscription offices to rid them of the practice of handing out exemptions from service in exchange for bribes
No casualties in Ukrainian S-200 missile destruction over Kaluga Region — governor
No infrastructure damage was done as well
BRICS expansion to lead to loss of US influence on global oil market — expert
According to the Irish economist Philip Pilkington, the outcome of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg can also be called significant because it symbolizes the end of Iran's economic isolation
Lavrov sees no chance of Germany, Japan becoming permanent UNSC members
The Russian foreign minister also said the two countries would bring absolutely nothing new to the Security Council discussions as they "obediently do Washington's bidding, just like virtually every other Western country"
Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency
An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated
Russian experts propose introduction of simplified taxation system for Cuba
The effective taxation system in Cuba is unsuitable so far for the planned transition to private competition development, Executive Director of the Institute Anton Sviridenko said
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Press review: Bigger BRICS gets nod in Jo’burg and crash of Wagner PMC head’s plane probed
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 24th
US embroiled in Ukrainian conflict, but Biden unable to stop it — Trump
In his opinion, the Ukrainian conflict "should end immediately <…> because hundreds of thousands of people are being killed"
Five countries to become new BRICS members — Brazilian reporter
According to the reporter, the geographical factor was among the main selection criteria
US to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in October
The training will begin at an air base in Arizona after the pilots receive English language education in September
Iran backs BRICS efforts to replace dollar in international settlements — President
"We strongly support the BRICS countries in their de-dollarization efforts, which allow to revive mutual trade and investment flows," Ebrahim Raisi underscored
Two injured in Ukrainian attack on village in Zaporozhye Region
The two were taken to a hospital in the town of Dneprorudnoye
People to decide on Argentina’s participation in BRICS after presidential poll — diplomat
Russia does not interfere into the internal affairs of any country, Sergey Ryabkov stressed
IN BRIEF: Prigozhin listed as passenger on private jet that crashed north of Moscow
According to preliminary data, all 10 people onboard were killed
Trump left Fulton jail after arrest procedure
The ex-US leader spent about twenty minutes in the penitentiary
FACTBOX: New members of BRICS
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow, as part of its chairmanship in 2024, will contribute to the expansion of the association
Brazilian president calls for meeting between BRICS, G7
According to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, it would be a great opportunity to discuss trade, scientific and technological progress and democracy
Zelensky says Ukraine not involved in crash of Prigozhin’s jet
The Embraer private jet that crashed the night before in the Tver Region north of Moscow while travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg
IN BRIEF: BRICS Declaration on voice of Global South, drift away from dollar, UN reform
BRICS advocates the use of national currencies in trade and financial transactions between the countries of the association
Russian Air Defense destroys Ukrainian missile in Kaluga Region — Defense Ministry
"An attempt of the Kiev regime to make terrorist attacks against civilian facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation by a missile of the improved S-200 air defense system was prevented this night," the ministry said
Investigation of crash of Prigozhin’s plane will be complete — Putin
A probe into the incident has already been initiated, the head of state added
No discussions on Russia’s exit from OSCE — envoy
Alexander Lukashevich responded negatively to the question whether the issue of the withdrawal from the OSCE is considered at the highest level and whether relevant discussions are underway
After talk with Putin, Zaporozhye head says ‘interesting’ developments expected this fall
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian forces currently dominate on the battlefield due to their determination and coordinated actions
Expanded BRICS to create powerful bloc with a say in international politics — weekly
According to the newspaper, "an expanded BRICS is a challenge to Western countries"
Lavrov no longer pays attention to what Western leaders say about dialogue with Russia
The top Russian diplomat described the message behind such statements as unclear
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
US-led coalition planes created dangerous situations over Al-Tanf 19 times in 24 hours
According to the spokesman Vadim Kulit, the coalition aviation continues creating dangerous situation in the Syrian sky
Ukraine’s military sustains heavy losses in Zaporozhye, says regional governor
It is reported that the Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4
BRICS expansion to give association new strength — Xi Jinping
Starting from 2024, six new countries will be affiliated with BRICS - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia
German think-tank expert views BRICS expansion as strategic success for Russia, China
"The Europeans urgently need to rethink their Africa policy" in the context of the EU’s competition with Russia and China for influence on the African continent. Europe has lost its prestige in Africa, Daniela Schwarzer believes
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
France wants to mediate Russia-Ukraine talks to make itself center of attention — Lavrov
"Everyone knows this. For what purpose public, boisterous statements are made on one issue or another: that we will be a mediator, that we will give some long-range missiles to be fired on Russian territory - it is very difficult for me to see anything rational in these statements," the top Russian diplomat said
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Russian forces cripple Ukrainian military command center in overnight precision strike
It is reported that Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 125 enemy troops over the past day
Rosatom identifies five sites to build small power plants in the Arctic
Rosatom selected regions: the Krasnoyarsk Region, Yakutia and Chukotka
BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference
All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Kakhovka dam destruction aftermath eliminated — acting governor
Saldo underscored that the federal emergency regime that was in effect in the region because of the destruction of the dam has been withdrawn
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Erdogan plans to meet with Putin in Sochi possibly on Sept. 4 — diplomatic source
The Turkish authorities have not announced the date of Erdogan’s visit
BRICS expansion symbolizes personal defeat for von der Leyen, Borrell — Berliner Zeitung
Ramon Schack also surmised that "the age when Europe could command the world is long gone"
Dollar, euro in the red in early trading hours — Moscow Exchange
The dollar plunged by 15.5 kopecks, the euro lost 26 kopecks
Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot — Defense Ministry
Units of the Vostok combat group, with the support of aviation and artillery, also destroyed a stronghold and a car with soldiers of the Ukrainian army near the village of Urozhaynoye in the DPR
Lavrov urges to be guided by facts rather than Western media statements on Prigozhin issue
"We’ve immediately launched an investigation, a case was opened, investigators are working," the top Russian diplomat added
Western sponsors have no pity for Ukrainian soldiers, Russian envoy to UN says
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that Ukraine is ruled by "the criminal Kiev regime, which exclusively serves the geopolitical interests of the United States and its allies and is waging a hybrid war against Russia in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian"
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Dollar’s share in international payments up to record 46.5% in July — SWIFT
Meanwhile, the euro’s share dropped to a record low level standing at 24.42%
Ukrainian convoy destroyed near Orekhovo in Zaporozhye Region last night
The moving convoy was detected with the use of objective control means
Eritrean president says West seeks to keep global dominance by unleashing wars
"The escalation of hostilities in Ukraine has been caused by the actions of the US and NATO countries," Isaias Afeworki added
Prigozhin did make mistakes, but he also achieved results for common cause — Putin
The Russian leader has known Yevgeny Prigozhin since the early 1990s
Meeting date of Russian and Turkish Presidents not fixed yet — Turkish source
The discussion of the venue and the date of talks continues through the diplomatic channels, the source said
Two Ukrainian drones destroyed — Russian Defense Ministry
Saudi Arabia awaits details from BRICS on accession — top diplomat
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud points out that Saudi Arabia's participation in any international structure "enhances its competitiveness"
West not ready to fulfill conditions for Russia’s return to grain deal — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat plans to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss issues related to the grain deal
Airspace over Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo airports closed — air services
"Domodedovo and Vnukovo Airports do not temporarily handle departures and arrivals of flights. Aircraft were partly redirected to the waiting area," a source said
Russia’s UN envoy says totalitarian dictatorship in Ukraine gets stronger by the day
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Kiev’s main "achievement" is the one gained by rewriting history and banning dissent
Europe, entire world dancing on edge of volcano by continuing attacks on Russia — Sarkozy
The former French president lamented that in his country it would be currently impossible to debate Ukraine without being accused of supporting Russia
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian howitzer, mortar in Kherson area over past day
It is also reported that Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian army deployment site and two motor vehicles in the Kakhovka direction
