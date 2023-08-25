Biden's speculations about crash of Prigozhin's plane unacceptable — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden's speculations about the crash of the plane of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, reflects Washington's contempt of diplomatic methods, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"I think that Washington officials' speculations about what is happening in our country are a reflection of blatant disregard for diplomatic methods. After all, in my opinion, the US president is not in a position to speculate on the subject of certain tragic events of this or that nature," Ryabkov said.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary findings, there were 10 people on board. No one survived. The passenger list, as the Federal Agency for Air Transport said, included businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over a violation of safety and air transport operation rules.