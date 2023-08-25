OSCE cannot be floor to settle crisis in Ukraine — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) cannot become a platform for settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Permanent Representative to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

The Russian envoy reminded when responding to a request for a comment on the statement made by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that OSCE could be the floor for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2025 during the period of Helsinki’s presidency in the Organization that Moscow had consented to such presidency when Finland "was neutral in the military aspect."

"However, the accession to NATO and the absolutely rampant pro-Ukrainian position gives rise to more questions than provides answers," the diplomat noted. "Let the bid that OSCE can the floor for talks remain on the conscience of the respected president of Finland. I am actually not sure and do not believe that OSCE could become a platform for any settlement of the crisis in Ukraine," Lukashevich added.