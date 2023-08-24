Countries of the 'golden billion' doing all they can to preserve unipolar world — Putin

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. The countries of the "golden billion" are doing all they can to preserve a unipolar world because it benefits them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said by video link at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

"The countries of the so-called golden billion are doing everything to preserve the old unipolar world. It suits them, it benefits them," Putin said.

"We all support the formation of a new multipolar world order, which would be truly balanced and take into account the sovereign interests of the widest possible range of nations, opening up opportunities for the implementation of different development models, helping to preserve the diversity of national cultures and traditions," the president continued.