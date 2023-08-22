Putin takes part in informal meeting of BRICS leaders via video link

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in an informal meeting of the leaders of BRICS nations via video link from the Kremlin.

The 15th summit of the BRICS group, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, kicked off in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday. Russia’s delegation is being led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while Putin is participating in the event online.

Earlier, the Russian president sent a video address to participants in the BRICS Business Forum held on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting of the group’s leaders, which began later, does not have a pre-agreed agenda. Each participant can raise any issue they felt necessary to discuss. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is chairing the summit, said that the prospect of admitting new members into BRICS would come under discussion. As many as 22 nations have formally applied to join the group.

BRICS is holding its summit on August 22-24. This is the largest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. The leaders of 54 African nations have been invited to the event.