MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s defense industry has proved its efficiency despite Ukraine’s provocative actions, including the shelling of cities and bridges, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed published on the aif.ru website.

"Just like 15 years ago (during the conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia - TASS), it is perfectly clear that neither daily shelling attacks on peaceful cities and bridges [by the Ukrainian armed forces] nor other provocative actions, including political assassinations and terrorist attacks, have any impact," he pointed out.

"Russia’s defense industry has proved its ability to fully meet the needs of the special military operation, as well as its great technological and production capacity," Medvedev added.