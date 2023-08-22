MELITOPOL, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has lost 1,500 troops in the Zaporozhye area over the past ten days, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Tuesday.

"In the past 10 days alone, the enemy has lost 1,500 personnel while military hardware losses cannot even be counted," the regional governor said on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian army’s losses have risen by 30%, Balitsky said.

"These are huge losses and the price for the illusory success on the international scene," the regional head said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. According to the ministry’s latest data, the Ukrainian military lost over 43,000 troops and about 5,000 various armaments, including 26 warplanes and 25 Leopard tanks over the past two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline areas.