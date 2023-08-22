Russian battalion repulses Ukrainian attacks in South Donetsk area for several days

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A motorized rifle battalion led by Major Alexander Mineyev repulsed attacks of the superior enemy forces in the South Donetsk area for several days and held the occupied positions, the battlegroup East spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"The servicemen of the eastern battlegroup show courage and heroism in the performance of combat tasks. The commander of the battalion of the motorized rifle battalions, Major Alexander Mineev, supervised the personnel repulsing the offensive of the Ukrainian troops in one of the sections of the South Donetsk area. While defending the position, the motorized riflemen under the command of Major Mineyev managed to repel three attacks of the superior forces during several days of fierce fighting, as well as to identify and suppress two nationalist strongholds," he said.

According to Chekhov, as a result, the enemy was unable to advance on this section of the front and the positions of the Russian troops were held.