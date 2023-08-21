Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye area — regional head

MELITOPOL, August 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian assault groups in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Monday.

"Last night, the enemy made an attempt by three assault groups of up to 40 militants to wedge into our forward defensive line north of the village of Verbovoye. The assault groups were destroyed in a small arms battle," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian forces destroyed over 130 Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction over the past day, Balitsky said.

"The enemy’s losses in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours totaled 133 Ukrainian military personnel, four artillery guns and four mortars," the regional head said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. According to the ministry’s latest data, the Ukrainian military lost over 43,000 troops and about 5,000 various armaments, including 26 warplanes and 25 Leopard tanks over the past two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline areas.