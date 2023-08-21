Chinese Foreign Ministry slams information on alleged supplies for Russia’s special op

BEIJING, August 21. /TASS/. China aspires for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and refutes information by some Western media outlets about Chinese products allegedly used to manufacture arms for Russia’s special military operation being delivered to Russian companies, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"China has a careful and responsible position on the issues concerning arms exports," he stressed at a briefing, replying to a question by a Ukrainian reporter who asked to comment on information in Western media outlets about the deliveries of Chinese goods which Russian defense industry companies are purportedly using to produce helicopters and drones.

The diplomat specified that China maintains regular trade and economic interaction on a mutually beneficial basis with all countries, including Russia. "We are against certain media outlets engaging in falsification and spreading outright slander," he added.

The spokesman reiterated that Beijing aspires to restore peaceful dialogue aiming to settle the Ukrainian issue. "We will continue playing a constructive role in order to de-escalate," he concluded.