Russia heard no reaction from int’l organizations on journalist Dugina’s death – MFA

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia still has not heard any reaction from international organizations regarding the assassination of journalist Darya Dugina as well as other ‘atrocities’ committed against media representatives, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"A year after Dugina's tragic death, we still haven't heard a word from relevant international organizations and human rights institutions on this issue as well as about many other deliberate atrocities against media representatives, whose point of view did not coincide with the opinion approved by the collective West," Zakharova said in a statement.