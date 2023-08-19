Americans’ support of arms supplies to Kiev declining - Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. Military aid granted to Ukraine is becoming less popular among Americans, though it does not stop the US’ authorities, which continue providing Kiev with arms, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"They cannot but realize that the already disorganized construction of the ‘Ukraine’ project is creaking at the seams. Tens of billions of dollars of the American taxpayers injected in it blow up in the zone of the special military operation. Amid the failure of the much-touted counteroffensive military aid granted to the republic is becoming less popular among ordinary Americans," he said when commenting on the US administration’s statement that the targets of the special military operation will not be reached, as well as Washington’s decision to allow NATO partners to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after the training of pilots of the country’s armed forces is completed.

"However, the abovementioned apparently does not stop the authors and inspirers of the bloody scam," Antonov was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission. The US administration is "taking more and more senseless decisions" and "making unresponsible and baseless statements," he noted.