GENICHESK, August 18. /TASS/. The Dnepr group of forces has destroyed a radar, two 120-millimeter mortars and one boat with Ukrainian military personnel in the Kherson Region, a spokesman for the region’s emergency services has said.

"A fire strike attack by the Dnepr group in the Kherson area destroyed a radar AN/TPQ-36 and five Ukrainian soldiers and a 120-millimerter mortar and its crew and ammunition. Losses: five Ukrainian militants were killed and two wounded," the spokesman said.

The official added that another mortar and a boat with five soldiers were destroyed in the island zone. In all, 8 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this area and 4 were wounded.

In the Kakhovka area, the location of one Ukrainian army unit and 9 soldiers were liquidated, 12 were wounded, and two military vehicles put out of order.