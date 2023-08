DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces deployed a unit in the Artyomovsk area for an attack on Kleshcheyevka, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said.

"According to our intelligence, the enemy is once again preparing for attacks near Kleshcheyevka, concentrating a unit in the Artyomovsk area," Gagin said.

He specified that the situation on the line of engagement remains difficult, but fully controlled.