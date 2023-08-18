Cluster munitions give Ukraine no advantage on battlefield — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 18. /TASS/. Cluster munitions, supplied by the West, will not give Ukraine any advantage on the battlefield, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has told the UN Security Council.

According to the diplomat, "for decades, Washington has been moralizing and branding all those who have used this type of ammunition as 'war criminals.'"

"It turns out that in your own logic, Zelensky and his associates are war criminals, and you are his direct accomplices, who share full responsibility for already committed and future atrocities," Polyansky said said.

"Assurances of the United States authorities that the cluster weapons they supply to Ukraine will allegedly not be used in violation of the IHL [international humanitarian law] are a blatant lie," he continued. " At the same time, cluster munitions do not offer any special advantages on the battlefield, and Washington understands this perfectly well."

"Unlike that of the United States, Russia’s position on the use of cluster munitions is consistent and prescribes full compliance with IHL norms and requirements," Russia’s first deputy UN envoy added.