Senior Russian diplomat, Brazilian envoy discuss cooperation within BRICS group

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares have discussed bilateral cooperation within the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The meeting, which took place in a friendly atmosphere, involved a meaningful exchange of views on pressing bilateral and international issues. Special attention was paid to matters related to cooperation within BRICS," the statement reads.