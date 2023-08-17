Russian forces destroy Ukrainian artillery system with crew and ammo in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 17. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian motorized artillery system with its crew and ammunition in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"A 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system with ammunition and its crew and three Ukrainian militants were destroyed in the Kakhovka direction as a result of damage by firepower inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition in the island zone, two boats with seven Ukrainian soldiers, two 120mm mortars with their crews and ammunition and an enemy fire emplacement in the Kherson area, he said.