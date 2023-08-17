Ukrainian forces fire 33 shells at Kherson Region settlements overnight

GENICHESK, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 33 shells from barrel artillery at Kazachiy Lageri and other settlements of the Kherson Region overnight, emergency services told TASS.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Kazachiy Lageri, Alyoshki, Kardashinka, Peschanovka, firing a total of 33 shells from barrel artillery. Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure are specified," the source said.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian forces fired 67 shells from barrel artillery at Kardashynka, Dnepryany, Krynki, Korsunka, Podstepnoye and Alyoshki.