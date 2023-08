DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk with cluster munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

According to the mission, the shelling was carried out by 155 mm caliber artillery. The Ukrainian military fired four cluster munitions at the town.

In total, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the DPR six times, firing 18 shells.