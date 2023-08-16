Ukraine’s military loses several hundred troops in Urozhainoye, says DPR official

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost several hundred troops in the village of Urozhainoye turned into a pocket of enemy destruction by heavy gunfire, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Urozhainoye has become a pocket of destruction for Ukraine’s military where our heavy armaments are grinding down the Ukrainian battlegroup. There are huge losses there. In slightly more than two days, the number of killed Ukrainian soldiers has run into several hundred. The ravaged settlement is littered with bodies," the adviser said.

Fierce fighting continues in the Urozhainoye area and the situation remains tense, he added.