Putin to discuss current issues, coal mining regions at meeting with Cabinet

MOSCOW, August 15./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting with Cabinet members on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The main topic for discussion will be the situation with investments in non-coal sectors of the economy of coal mining regions," the Kremlin said. "Certain current issues will also be considered," the Kremlin’s press service added.

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshnikov, Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev, and head of the Republic of Komi Vladimir Uiba will make reports at the meeting, the Kremlin said.