MELITOPOL, August 15. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered missile strikes on the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye overnight into Tuesday, hitting Ukrainian troops and depots, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group, told TASS.

"Our missile strikes were carried out overnight on weapons depots, clusters of enemy personnel and equipment in the city of Zaporozhye and its immediate suburbs. At least four strikes were carried out," Rogov said.

He added that Russian forces were carrying out preemptive strikes on enemy units, weapons and ammunition depots, which were being sent to the area of the town of Orekhovo.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. According to the ministry Ukraine lost more than 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 units of various weapons over the past two months, including 26 planes and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukrainian troops had no success in any area.