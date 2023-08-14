Russian embassy protests to Polish MFA over reports two Russians were detained

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Poland has sent a diplomatic note to the Polish Foreign Ministry demanding information about the detention of two Russians who, according to local special services, purportedly distributed posters for the private military company Wagner in Warsaw and Krakow, Ambassador Sergey Andreyev told TASS.

He said the embassy has no information on the issue for the time being.

"There has been no official notification from the government yet. The detainees themselves have not contacted us, neither have their relatives or lawyers. We have sent a note to the Polish Foreign Ministry demanding that, in accordance with the consular convention, they inform us who has been detained and requesting information about the alleged detention of Russian citizens," he said.

The ambassador said Poland is supposed to respond to the request within three days.

"When we receive some additional information, we will look at what to do next," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Poland's Interior Ministry said it had detained and arrested two Russians who, according to special services, were distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group in Krakow and Warsaw. Both heard charges relating to alleged espionage, actions aimed at intelligence gathering, participation in an "international armed criminal group aimed at committing terrorist crimes," "recruitment for mercenary service that’s prohibited by international law," and propaganda of Russian military symbols. The Russians face up to 10 years in prison.