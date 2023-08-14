China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin hold continuous strategic dialogue — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 14. /TASS/. President Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of Russia maintain a continuous strategic dialogue in various formats, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

"The leaders of China and Russia maintain a continuous strategic dialogue in various formats; we have a busy agenda in all areas," he noted in response to a Western journalist’s request to comment on the Russian president’s planned visit to China.

Wang specified that Beijing and Moscow were consistently working to advance bilateral cooperation, discussing a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that under the leadership of Xi and Putin, "China and Russia will continuously develop comprehensive strategic partnership in a new era."

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in late July that the Russian head of state was expected to visit China in October, when the Belt and Road Forum was scheduled to take place.