Germany's accusations about Russia exacerbating global food crisis 'false' — Russian envoy

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev has noted Germany’s recent accusations of Russia escalating the global food crisis and pointed out that the world market’s main driver of instability is the problem of the uneven distribution of resources which had been exacerbated by anti-Russian sanctions.

"We have noticed that recently, in Germany’s public domain, the accusations of Russia escalating the global food crisis and using food as a ‘weapon’ are gaining steam. Certainly, such insinuations are completely false," the Russian diplomat said.

"The problem of the uneven distribution of resources remains the main factor of the global food market’s instability which has been significantly exacerbated by the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions by the EU, the US and their satellites. They have disrupted the functioning of established delivery chains where Russia was a key player," Nechayev pointed out.

The envoy reiterated that a year ago, Russia, reacting to calls by the UN, agreed to conclude the grain deal, however, according to him, its humanitarian nature "was immediately sacrificed to the West and Kiev regime’s commercial interests." "As a result, only 3% of exported grain was delivered to the countries in need! The lion’s share of grain ended up in developed countries," the diplomat pointed out.

As the ambassador reiterated, Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly stressed that Moscow, being a responsible and conscientious player on the global food market, is ready to supply grain and mineral fertilizers free of charge to the needy countries.

The grain deal was concluded in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 and expired on July 17. Speaking at the Russia-Africa Summit, Putin said that Moscow had agreed to participate in the deal if, among other things, within its framework, the obligations on lifting illegitimate obstacles to Russia’s export of grain and fertilizers to global markets were fulfilled, however, none of the provisions of the deal with regard to Russia had been implemented.