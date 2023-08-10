Situation in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast unaffected by events in Niger — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The situation in Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast remains calm, as no changes have been observed in connection with the coup in Niger, the Russian embassy in Abidjan reported to TASS.

"Everything is calm, the country (Ivory Coast - TASS ) continues to live at its own pace; we do not notice any changes," the embassy said. "There have been no appeals from Russians living here."

The situation also remains stable in Burkina Faso, which borders Niger. "None of the Russian citizens residing in Burkina Faso have reached out to the embassy for assistance," the Russian embassy in Abuja, which also represents Moscow’s interests in Burkina Faso, confirmed.

In late July, a group of officers from Niger’s Presidential Guard launched a coup and announced that President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP) was formed to govern the country and was headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani. Bazoum is still in custody at his residence, but can talk with leaders and representatives of other countries over the phone. Burkina Faso and Mali expressed solidarity with the people of Niger and condemned the imposition of sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against Niamey, stating that such measures only "exacerbate the suffering of the people and jeopardize the spirit of Pan-Africanism." Both states warned that they would consider such a step as an attack on themselves.