Microsoft 'aligns' itself with US political policy by helping Ukraine — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. American software giant Microsoft provides help to Kiev and acts to the detriment of Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Microsoft is one of the companies that has tarnished its reputation not only with its anti-Russian rhetoric, but also by taking certain steps to the detriment of our country," he said. "Since the very beginning of the special military operation, this corporation has been helping the Kiev regime in various ways under the pretext of fortifying its cyberdefense. Moreover, it regularly accuses Russia of launching cyberattacks against Ukrainian resources," the senior diplomat noted.

That said, "no evidence is provided, whereas Microsoft hushes up the facts of systemic cyber subversive actions against Russia’s critical infrastructure," Galuzin added.

"This all serves as further confirmation of the fact that the brainchild of [Bill] Gates obediently aligns its activities in compliance with US political policy," he concluded.