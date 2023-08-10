Poland starts new round of military preparations under artificial pretexts — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Poland has launched a new round of military preparations, based on artificial pretexts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Thursday.

"The deployment of PMC [private military company] Wagner forces in our brotherly republic is nothing more than another artificial pretext for Warsaw to start a new round of military preparations," he said in an interview with TASS.

According to Galuzin, Poland's plans to "strengthen" the border with Belarus following the deployment of PMC Wagner forces in the republic are undoubtedly posing a threat to the security of the Union State.