Russian, Bolivian foreign ministers reaffirm commitment to boost bilateral ties

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bolivian counterpart Rogelio Maita reaffirmed commitment of the two countries to deepen multifaceted cooperation in messages on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and Bolivia.

"The two countries confirmed their mutual commitment to consistently deepen multifaceted bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, development of humanitarian and business ties," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

In their messages, the foreign ministers noted the long-standing traditions of friendship and solidarity linking Russia and Bolivia. "The ministers expressed the intention to continue active political dialogue, to strengthen the foundation of strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The sides also stressed "common approaches to the future of international relations, their commitment to the primacy of international law, defense of the principles of equality and non-interference in internal affairs."