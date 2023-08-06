Russia has all possibilities to counter security threats at Black Sea — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia has all military and military-technical capabilities to counter threats in the Black Sea, the country's security will be ensured, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"The main thing is that we have all military and military-technical capabilities to stop this situatio without compromising the interests of our security, the security of our people and facilities," the deputy minister said. "We will never compromise our security interests and will reliably ensure them," he said.