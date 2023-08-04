Kremlin notes Warsaw’s inclination to escalate tensions with Belarus nothing new

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to oddities in Warsaw's statements on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, noting that Poland is generally inclined to escalate tensions.

"There are a lot of oddities there. In general, as the Poles tend to escalate tensions. This trend is not new and has only grown in recent years," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, the Polish government said that Belarusian military helicopters had allegedly violated Poland's air border near Bialowieza. Minsk denied the accusations. In addition, Warsaw decided to strengthen the country's border with Belarus due to the arrival of the PMC Wagner group. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed Poland's concerns about the movement of PMC Wagner fighters in Belarus.

Commenting on this, the Kremlin spokesman said: "In fact, the fighters of this group are on the territory of Belarus within the framework of existing agreements. Close to the border - not close to the border, this is the territory of Belarus, and Belarus is a sovereign state". "As for the Belarusian helicopters, if I understand correctly, the Poles themselves confirmed that this supposed violation was not recorded on the radar," he added.