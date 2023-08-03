Russia adopts amendments to 2010 International Cocoa Agreement

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the adoption of amendments to the International Cocoa agreement. The document has been published on the official portal of legal information.

These amendments were approved in September 2022 at the 106th session of the International Cocoa Council. In particular, they provide for giving the agreement unlimited duration, inclusion of new articles, which set out measures to be implemented as part of the economic, social and environmental pillars of sustainable development, paying increased attention to value added, premium quality and food safety, as well as supporting research and innovation in the cocoa value chain and expanding collaboration with a large number of donor agencies to fund projects to develop the cocoa economy.

About agreement

Adopted in Geneva in June 2010, the International Cocoa Agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between producing and importing countries of this product, as well as to improve its quality. The implementation of the goals and objectives of the agreement is carried out by the International Cocoa Organization, founded in 1973. The 2010 agreement is the seventh in the organization's history. Earlier, Russia signed an international agreement on cocoa in 1993. Russia joined the 2010 agreement in 2015.