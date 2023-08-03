Date, venue of Putin-Erdogan meeting to be agreed upon via diplomatic channels — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The date and location for a meeting between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are now under consideration and will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The presidents have generally confirmed their intention to hold a meeting soon. However, a time and a place for the meeting will be further agreed upon through diplomatic channels," he noted.

Peskov also pointed out that Putin and Erdogan had not discussed Turkey’s move to release commanders of the Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia) back to the custody of Ukraine in their August 2 telephone call. "No, this topic was not brought up," he clarified.