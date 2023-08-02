Tokyo’s protests over Kuril Islands to be seen as meddling in Russia’s affairs — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia will consider any Japanese protests regarding the ownership of the Kuril Islands as interference in its internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We reiterate that the Kuril Islands are an inalienable part of Russia since the end of the World War II. Taking into consideration this absolutely indisputable fact, from now on any so-called protests by Tokyo will be considered by us as an attempt to interfere in our affairs and violate the fundamental principles of the UN Charter," the diplomat said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman also pointed out that the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should "stop with its revanchist rhetoric and tacit approval of ultra-right nationalist demonstrations near the Russian diplomatic mission in the context of the upcoming anniversary of the Soviet-Japanese war."