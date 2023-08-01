Russia’s Battlegroup East prevents movement of two Ukrainian army groups near Urozhainoye

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East prevented the movement of two groups of the Ukrainian armed forces near Urozhainoye in the past 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"In the south Donetsk area, the advanced units of Battlegroup East, supported by artillery, prevented the movement of an enemy assault group and a reconnaissance group near Urozhainoye. The enemy suffered losses and retreated," he said.

According to the battlegroup spokesman, Russian artillery units destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold west of Novodonetskoye and eliminated a mortar crew near Velikaya Novosyolka.

"Attack unmanned aerial vehicles wiped out a pickup truck carrying nationalists north of Novomayorskoye, two tanks in Staromayorskoye and an armored combat vehicle north of Urozhainoye," Chekhov added.