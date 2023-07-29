Russia to help South Africa successfully host BRICS summit — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow will help South Africa host a BRICS summit in August in the best possible way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

Putin pointed out that South Africa held the BRICS presidency in 2023. "We closely and constructively cooperate within the group with a view to boost strategic partnership between the five member states. I am confident that the meeting that you are preparing will be organized in the best way. I have no doubt about it, and we will do everything to help and support you," the Russian president said, addressing his South African counterpart.

"Our countries coordinate their activities within the United Nations, the Group of 20 and other multilateral organizations," Putin added.

BRICS brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group’s summit will take place in the South African city of Johannesburg in August. Putin will participate via video conference, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in person.