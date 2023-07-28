Russia acting in strict compliance with UN Charter — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. Russia is not violating the UN Charter and is acting in strict compliance with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with the African peace mission for Ukraine on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We are told today that we are violating the United Nations Charter. I don’t think so. On the contrary, I am convinced that we are acting in strict compliance with the UN Charter," he said, adding that other countries must also respect the UN Charter principles.

"Indeed, there must not be any double standards, unilateral sanctions, attempts to ensure one’s security at the expense of others," he stressed.

“Naturally, we like the position of the countries that advanced the initiative that the UN Charter principles should be respected and implemented in their entirety,” he added.