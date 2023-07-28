Russia, African countries plan to cooperate on food security in Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and African countries intend to work together to ensure food and energy security on the African continent, as well as to jointly tackle threats in this field, according to the final declaration adopted at the end of the second Russia-Africa summit.

Thus, the parties expressed "deep concern over the challenges related to global food security, including the rise in food and fertilizer prices, as well as the disruption of international supply chains, which disproportionately impact the African continent" and pledged to "work together to counter the use of illegitimate unilateral tools and methods, including the application of coercive measures in circumvention of the United UN Council and their extraterritorial application, as well as the imposition of approaches that harm primarily the most vulnerable and undermine international food and energy security."

The second Russia-Africa Summit was held at St. Petersburg's Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."